Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,598 New Cases, 32 Deaths, ‘Record' 95K Vaccinations Reported

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,598 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, with 32 additional deaths attributed to the virus and a "record breaking 95,000 doses of vaccine administered" the previous day.

According to the latest IDPH data, the new and probable coronavirus cases bring the statewide total to 1,158,431 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths bring the state to 19,873 during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have reported 103,009 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests dropped to 3.1% and the positivity rate for individuals dropped to 3.7%.

There were 1,915 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois as of Thursday night, with 437 of those patients in intensive care units and 211 patients on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 1,940,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 2,385,625.

On, Thursday 95,375 doses were administered, according to IDPH, which noted the number as "record breaking." The state has administered 1,644,483 total doses of the vaccine, including 231,814 at long-term care facilities.

Illinois Vaccinations