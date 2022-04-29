Coronavirus in Illinois: 24K New Cases, 46 Deaths in Last Week as Cases Continue to Climb

Illinois health officials reported 24,646 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 46 additional deaths. That's an increase in cases, but a decrease in deaths from this time last week.

The previous week, the state reported 19,551 new and 58 deaths. The week before that, the state reported 14,049 new cases and 45 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,138,682 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 33,614 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 15,913 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 111,391 doses were administered across the state.

More than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 68% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. About 51% are also boosted.

As of midnight Thursday, 732 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 75 are in ICU beds, and 32 are on ventilators, both of which have decreased in the last seven days.

Due to the increase in cases across the state, five Illinois counties, including one in the Chicago area, have moved into having a Medium Community Level risk for COVID, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lake, DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Piatt counties are at the next risk level, meaning people who are elderly or immunocompromised are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places.