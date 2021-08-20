Coronavirus in Illinois: 24,682 New COVID Cases, 126 Deaths, 235K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 24,682 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 126 additional deaths and nearly 235,000 new vaccine doses administered - increases in all metrics as the state continues to see a surge fueled by the delta variant.

In all, 1,482,369 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 23,717 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 462,916 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 28 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests rose to 6.1% from 5.9% last week, which was up from 5.2% the week before, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests was up to 5.3% from 5.1% the week before and 4.6% two weeks prior.

IDPH noted that test positivity rates ranged across the state's 11 regions from 4.2% to as high as 10.4% in the southernmost portion of the state.

Over the past seven days, a total of 234,949 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents - up from around 215,000 the week before and 176,000 two weeks prior. The latest figures brought the state’s average up slightly to 33,564 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 13.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. More than 60% of adult residents in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 77% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 2,000 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state - up roughly 21% from the week before. Of those patients, 468 are in ICU beds, and 234 are on ventilators. All metrics are a reported increase since last Friday.