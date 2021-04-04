Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,449 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths, 102K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 14 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,256,634 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise in recent weeks in the state, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place even as vaccinations continue to rise.

Sunday’s 14 additional deaths bring the state to 21,373 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic, with another 2,281 deaths listed as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 64,116 coronavirus test specimens have been returned to state laboratories, with more than 20.6 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained unchanged on Sunday, with 3.8% of all tests returning positive results and 4.3% of individuals tested returning positive results in the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

The state continued to deploy more doses of the coronavirus vaccine over the last 24 hours, with 102,215 doses administered in the last day. That brings the state’s average number of daily vaccinations to nearly 109,000 over the last seven days.

According to IDPH data, 2,368,041 state residents are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, or 18.59% of the state’s population.

The state has now administered nearly 6.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 7,784,215.

As of midnight, 1,491 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers very gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 336 are in ICU beds (also representing an increase over the last month) and 143 are currently on ventilators in the state.