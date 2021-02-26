Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,441 New Cases, 55 Additional Deaths, Over 102K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois are reporting 2,44 new cases of coronavirus on Friday along with 55 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new cases bring the state to 1,183,667 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. A total of 20,460 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate remained the same Friday, with 2.5% of all tests coming back with positive results, according to IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested also remained at 2.7%.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories received 92,256 test specimens, with 17,988,085 tests performed during the pandemic in all.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 1,393 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 336 are currently in intensive care units, while 174 are on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 102,670 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois on Thursday, with the seven-day rolling average now standing at 68,988 doses per day.

A total of 2,726,745 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, along with 445,500 doses delivered to pharmacies as part of a federal program to inoculate staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Of those 3.1 million doses, 2,543,620 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 307,382 for long-term care facilities.