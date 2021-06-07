Coronavirus in Illinois: 244 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths, 33K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 244 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 14 additional deaths and more than 33,000 new vaccine doses administered.

According to the latest metrics from the state of Illinois, the 244 new cases reported Monday are the fewest recorded in a single day since March of 2020. In all, 1,385,489 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.

The 14 additional deaths reported Monday bring the state to 22,963 confirmed COVID fatalities. The state has also reported 2,409 deaths that it considers “probable” COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 27,348 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing it to more than 24.9 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to just 1.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.4%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 33,407 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average up to 39,048 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say more than 51% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 68% receiving at least one dose.

Hospitalizations continued to decline to record lows, with just 788 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 217 are in intensive care units, and 116 are on ventilators.