Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,410 New COVID Cases, 30 Deaths, 96K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths in the last day, along with nearly 96,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Wednesday bring the state total to 1,346,398 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,096, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 77,670 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 3.3% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped at 3.9%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 96,415 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, including approximately 40,000 doses not previously reported by pharmacies over the weekend due to a system issue. Tuesday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 71,219 doses.

As of Tuesday, the state has administered over 9.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. IDPH noted that 60% of Illinois adults and 80% of seniors statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of midnight, 2,060 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 496 are in ICU beds and 249 are currently on ventilators in the state.