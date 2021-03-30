Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,404 New COVID Cases, 17 Deaths, 86K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Tuesday reported 2,404 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths, along with more than 86,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 2,404 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,241,993 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 17 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,273 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 51,579 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 20,235,323 tests performed.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 3.4% while the positivity rate for individuals tested stands at 3.9%.

As of Monday evening, 1,396 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 308 were in ICU beds and 121 were on ventilators.

A total of 86,812 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 105,040.

In all, Illinois has received 7,053,765 doses of the vaccine and, of those, a total of 5,664,426 have been administered across the state.

Illinois health officials noted that as long as hospital admissions due to COVID-19 continue to increase, the state will not move into the Bridge Phase nor Phase 5 of coronavirus mitigations.

"As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan," officials said in a statement. "The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase."