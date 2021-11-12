Coronavirus in Illinois: 22,600 New Cases, 129 Deaths, 439K Vaccinations in Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 22,600 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 129 additional deaths and over 439,291 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,735,586 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 26,077 confirmed COVID fatalities.

New cases of COVID increased 29% from a week prior, according to the latest data from IDPH. The number of deaths, however, decreased from last week.

The state has administered 906,911 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 37 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests dropped to 2.5% last week, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests, however, rose to 3%, up from 2.5% one week prior.

Over the past seven days, a total of 820,983 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average to 62,689 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 16.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. Nearly 61% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 67% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,553 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 307 are in ICU beds, and 140 are on ventilators.