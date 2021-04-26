Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,137 New COVID Cases, 10 Deaths, 50K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 50,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Monday bring the state total to 1,323,170 cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,836, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 49,236 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 3.5% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days remained at 4.1%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 50,512 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 105,873 doses.

As of Sunday, the state has administered over 8.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 10,913,325 doses.

As of midnight, 2,083 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 506 are in ICU beds and 251 are currently on ventilators in the state.