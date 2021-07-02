Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,120 New COVID Cases, 54 Deaths, 288K Vaccinations Over Past Week

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus since last Friday, along with 54 additional deaths and more than 288,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,392,552 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 23,245 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The state has administered 234,527 tests since last Friday, bringing the total to more than 25.8 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests rose slightly to 0.9%, and the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested rose to 1.1%.

Over the past seven days, a total of 288,050 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average to 41,150 daily vaccination doses over the last week, according to IDPH data.

State officials say more than 56% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 72% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight, 424 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 97 are in intensive care units, and 35 are on ventilators.