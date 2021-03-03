Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,104 New Cases, 44 Deaths, Over 82K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 2,104 new cases of coronavirus, along with 44 additional deaths and more than 61,000 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new confirmed and probable cases brought the state to 1,191,520 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The 44 new deaths reported Wednesday bring the state to 20,626 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH.

In the last 24 hours, 80,854 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, officials said, lifting the total number of tests performed to 18,315,522.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate remained at a record low of 2.4% Wednesday, the same as the day before. For individuals tested for the virus, the positivity rate stands at 2.9%, according to IDPH data.

As of Tuesday night, 1,260 individuals were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, with 275 patients in the ICU and 138 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 82,449 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, state health officials said. That puts the state at an average of 84,202 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

The state has administered 2,900,341 doses of the vaccine so far, out of 3,836,625 doses delivered to providers in Illinois or allocated to long-term care facilities in the state.