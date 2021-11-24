Coronavirus in Illinois: 21,034 New Cases, 87 Deaths, 311K Vaccinations Since Friday

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 21,034 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, along with 87 additional deaths and over 311,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,784,900 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 26,313 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 632,533 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 38.5 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests increased to 3.3% this week, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests also rose to 4%, up from 3.8% one week prior.

Over the past five days, a total of 311,308 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average to 64,199 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. Nearly 61% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 67% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,982 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 384 are in ICU beds, and 150 are on ventilators.