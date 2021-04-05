Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,102 New COVID Cases, 11 Deaths, 27K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 11 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases bring the state to 1,258,736 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise in recent weeks in the state, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place even as vaccinations continue to rise.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Monday's 11 additional deaths bring the state to 21,384 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic, with another 2,281 deaths listed as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 59,586 coronavirus test specimens have been returned to state laboratories, with more than 20.6 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained unchanged on Monday, with 3.8% of all tests returning positive results, but the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days rose from 4.3% to 4.5%, according to IDPH data.

The state saw a decline in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered over the last 24 hours, with just 27,248 vaccinations reported in the last day. On Sunday, that number stood at 102,215, but the state indicated that reporting by some providers may be delayed for Sunday, which also marked a holiday.

According to IDPH data, 2,380,733 state residents are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, or 18.69% of the state’s population.

The state has now administered nearly 6.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 7,784,215.

As of midnight, 1,581 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers very gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 358 are in ICU beds (also representing an increase over the last month) and 159 are currently on ventilators in the state.