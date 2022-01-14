Coronavirus in Illinois: 207,203 New Cases, 738 Deaths as Metrics Rise in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 207,203 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 738 additional deaths and over 357,000 new vaccine doses administered.

The new cases and deaths mark a continued increase over the last several weeks.

In all, 2,589,640 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 29,099 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 1,956,972 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to nearly 48 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week decreased to 10.6%, an drop from the over 18% reported last Friday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 15.6%.

Over the past five days, a total of 357,487 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average down to 51,070 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 19.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 65% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 74% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 7,320 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, marking an increase of roughly 300 over the last week. Of those patients, 1,148 are in ICU beds, and 657 are on ventilators, both of which have also risen in the last seven days.

IDPH noted that almost 90% of patients currently hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.