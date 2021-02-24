Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,022 New Cases, 44 Additional Deaths, Nearly 56K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois are reporting 2,022 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 44 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 1,179,342 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. A total of 20,374 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate dropped Wednesday, with 2.6% of all tests coming back with positive results, according to IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested dropped slightly to 2.8%.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories received 82,976 test specimens, with 17,804,537 tests performed during the pandemic in all.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 1,511 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 338 are currently in intensive care units, while 172 are on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 55,947 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois on Tuesday, with the seven-day rolling average now standing at 58,141 doses per day.

A total of 2,584,125 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, along with 445,200 doses delivered to pharmacies as part of a federal program to inoculate staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Of those 3 million doses, 2,310,929 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities.