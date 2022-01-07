Coronavirus in Illinois: 201,428 New Cases, 444 Deaths as Metrics Rise in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 201,428 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 444 additional deaths and over 294,000 new vaccine doses administered.

The new cases and deaths mark a continued increase over the last several weeks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In all, 2,382,437 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 28,361 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 1,322,127 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 44 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week has gone up to 18.5%, an increase from the 10.2% reported last Friday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 15.2%.

Over the past five days, a total of 294,687 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average down to 42,098 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 19.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 64% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 73% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 7,096 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, marking an increase of roughly 2,000 over the last week. Of those patients, 1,123 are in ICU beds, and 639 are on ventilators, both of which have also risen in the last seven days.