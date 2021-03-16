Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,997 New COVID Cases, 19 Deaths, 78K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois on Tuesday reported nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths, along with more than 72,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours that lifted the seven-day average to its highest number to date.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,997 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,212,110 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 19 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 20,973 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 51,240 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 19,221,483 tests performed.

As of Monday evening, 1,152 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 250 were in ICU beds, and 124 were on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.3%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%.

A total of 78,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 102,564, the highest it's been since vaccinations began in December.

In all, Illinois has received 5,397,125 doses of the vaccine and of those, a total of 4,181,097 have been administered in the state.