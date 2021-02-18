Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,966 New Cases, 72 Deaths, 73K Vaccinations Reported Thursday

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,966 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 72 additional deaths and more than 73,000 doses of vaccine administered the day before, though severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new confirmed and probable case numbers lifted the statewide total to 1,168,683 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll now stands at 20,129, according to IDPH.

Over the last 24 hours, 67,542 tests have been administered to Illinois residents, bringing the state total to 17,388,356 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted in the last seven days stands at 2.7%, health officials said. The positivity rate on individuals tested was at 3.3%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,655 people were in Illinois hospitals with coronavirus. Of those, 386 patients were in the ICU and 184 patients were on ventilators.

A total of 73,091 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois over the last 24 hours, health officials said Thursday. That lifted the statewide total number of vaccinations to 1,977,033 doses given thus far, including 266,037 administered at long-term care facilities.

A total of 2,106,800 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, state health officials said, plus 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government’s program for long-term care facilities.

IDPH noted that severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to Illinois.

"Weather continues to cause vaccine delivery delays from the federal government," IDPH said in a statement. "We are in contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine."

The rolling seven-day daily average of vaccinations stands at 61,132 doses per day, according to IDPH.