Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,959 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths, 65K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 65,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Monday bring the state total to 1,304,200 cases since the pandemic began. The 22 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,685, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 47,506 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.7 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity held steady Monday, with 4% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also stayed at 4.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 65,233 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. The vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 125,212 doses.

As of Monday, the state has administered over 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,930,945 doses.

As of midnight, 2,128 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 491 are in ICU beds and 227 are currently on ventilators in the state.