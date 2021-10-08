Coronavirus in Illinois: 19,244 New COVID Cases, 209 Deaths, 251K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 19,244 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 209 additional deaths and over 251,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,650,108 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 25,224 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 903,198 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to nearly 33 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests dropped to 2.1% from last week 2.2% and 2.7% the week before, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests also dropped to 2.6% from 2.8% last week and 3.7% the week before.

Over the past seven days, a total of 251,287 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average down to 35,898 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 14.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. More than 54% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 69% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,653 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 412 are in ICU beds, and 209 are on ventilators.