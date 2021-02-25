Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,884 New Cases, 32 Additional Deaths, Over 130K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois are reporting 1,884 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 32 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases bring the state to 1,181,226 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. A total of 20,406 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate dropped Thursday, with 2.5% of all tests coming back with positive results, according to IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested dropped slightly to 2.7%.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories received 91,292 test specimens, with 17,895,829 tests performed during the pandemic in all.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 1,463 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 334 are currently in intensive care units, while 168 are on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 130,021 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois on Wednesday, with the seven-day rolling average now standing at 66,274 doses per day.

A total of 2,693,345 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, along with 445,200 doses delivered to pharmacies as part of a federal program to inoculate staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Of those 3.1 million doses, 2,440,950 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 295,909 for long-term care facilities.