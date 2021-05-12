Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,795 New COVID Cases, 26 Deaths, 73K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 73,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,359,748 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,285, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 70,216 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.7% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days remained at 3.3%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 73,345 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 80,591 doses.

As of Tuesday, the state has administered over 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,899 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 466 are in ICU beds and 246 are currently on ventilators in the state.