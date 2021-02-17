Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,795 New Cases, 24 Deaths, 40K Vaccinations Reported Wednesday

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,795 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 24 additional deaths and more than 40,000 doses of vaccine administered the day before, although severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to the state, health officials said.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new confirmed and probable case numbers lifted the statewide total to 1,166,717 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll now stands at 20,057, according to IDPH.

Over the last 24 hours, 49,937 tests have been administered to Illinois residents, bringing the state total to 17,320,814 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted in the last seven days stands at 2.8%, health officials said. The positivity rate on individuals tested was at 3.4%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,719 people were in Illinois hospitals with coronavirus. Of those, 375 patients were in the ICU and 176 patients were on ventilators.

A total of 40,380 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois over the last 24 hours, health officials said Wednesday. That lifted the statewide total number of vaccinations to 1,903,942 doses given thus far, including 256,114 administered at long-term care facilities.

A total of 2,102,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, state health officials said, plus 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government’s program for long-term care facilities.

IDPH noted that severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to Illinois.

"While this week’s allocation from the federal government was approximately 365,000 doses, we have only received approximately 55,000 doses of that allocation so far this week," IDPH said in a statement. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated some shipments may go out today."

The rolling seven-day daily average of vaccinations stands at 60,552 per day, according to IDPH.