Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,780 New Cases, 34 Additional Deaths, Over 83K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois are reporting 1,780 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday along with 34 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday's new cases bring the state to 1,185,447 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. A total of 20,494 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate dropped Saturday, with 2.4% of all tests coming back with positive results, according to IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested remained at 2.7%.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories received 81,668 test specimens, with 18,069,753 tests performed during the pandemic in all.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 1,353 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 312 are currently in intensive care units, while 160 are on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 83,048 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois on Friday, with the seven-day rolling average now standing at 69,736 doses per day.

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, along with 443,700 doses delivered to pharmacies as part of a federal program to inoculate staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Of those 3.1 million doses, 2,626,668 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 312,513 for long-term care facilities.