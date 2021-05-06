Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,778 New COVID Cases, 40 Deaths, 99K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths in the last day, along with nearly 99,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Thursday bring the state total to 1,348,176 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,136, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 96,296 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 3% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped at 3.8%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 99,599 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 70,063 doses.

As of Wednesday, the state has administered over 9.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. IDPH noted that 85% of Illinois residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of midnight, 2,055 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 483 are in ICU beds and 243 are currently on ventilators in the state.