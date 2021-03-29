Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,761 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths, 49K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Monday reported 1,761 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, along with more than 49,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,761 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,239,589 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The five new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,256 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 49,449 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 20,183,744 tests performed.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 3.3% while the positivity rate for individuals tested stands at 3.8%.

As of Sunday evening, 1,352 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 280 were in ICU beds and 128 were on ventilators. The previous day, 1,337 people were reported to be in the hospital with coronavirus.

A total of 49,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 103,769.

In all, Illinois has received 6,692,795 doses of the vaccine and, of those, a total of 5,577,614 have been administered across the state.

Illinois health officials noted that the state has not yet met conditions to move to the Bridge Phase because of upward trending hospitalization metrics.

"However, the state is close to meeting the vaccination threshold: 69 percent of seniors 65 and older have now been vaccinated," IDPH said in a statement. "Health officials continue to urge all residents to mask up, socially distance and wash hands frequently to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase."