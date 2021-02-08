Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,747 New Cases, 35 Deaths, 16K Vaccinations Reported Monday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported just over 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, with 35 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest IDPH data, 1,747 cases have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 1,148,088 since the pandemic began.

The 35 additional deaths bring the state to 19,668 deaths during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have received 47,210 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests dropped to 3.3%, while the positivity rate on individuals tested held steady at 4.1% over the last seven days.

There are currently 2,161 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 469 of those patients in intensive care units. Another 251 patients are currently on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 1,638,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 496,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225.

Of those doses, 1,358,967 have been administered statewide during the pandemic. The state set a new one-day record Saturday with 48,359 doses of the vaccine administered.

On Sunday, 16,110 doses were administered.