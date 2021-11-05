Coronavirus in Illinois: 17,462 New COVID Cases, 183 Deaths, 368K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 17,462 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 183 additional deaths and over 368,000 new vaccine doses administered.

The number marks a rise in cases from the previous week, which saw just over 14,000 new COVID cases, though the statewide positivity rate dropped.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In all, 1,712,986 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 25,948 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 820,983 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 36 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests dropped to 2.1% last week, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests, however, rose to 2.5%, up from 1.8% one week prior.

Over the past seven days, a total of 820,983 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average to 52,670 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 15.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. Nearly 61% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 66% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,257 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 282 are in ICU beds, and 148 are on ventilators.