Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,744 New COVID Cases, 66 Deaths, 201K Vaccinations Over Past Week

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,744 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus since last Friday, along with 66 additional deaths and more than 201,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,390,432 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 23,199 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 276,760 tests since last Friday, bringing the total to more than 25 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests again sits at to 0.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 0.8%.

Over the past seven days, a total of 201,587 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average to 28,798 daily vaccination doses over the last week, according to IDPH data.

State officials say 54% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 71% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight, 435 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 99 are in intensive care units, and 53 are on ventilators.