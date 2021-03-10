Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,682 New Cases, 30 Deaths, Over 104K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed just over 1,600 new cases of coronavirus and 30 additional deaths on Wednesday, with over 104,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,682 new confirmed and probable COVID cases were reported over the last day, bringing the state’s total to 1,202,709 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 30 new deaths brought the state to 20,810 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 71,488 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to over 18.8 million tests performed.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,157 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 242 are currently in ICU beds, and 111 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.3%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%, remaining at historic lows during the pandemic.

Over 104,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Tuesday. The rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations now stands at 95,369, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has received 4,738,045 doses of the vaccine, and a total 3,567,927 have been administered in the state.