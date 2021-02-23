Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,665 New Cases, 27 Additional Deaths, Over 43K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois are reporting 1,665 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 27 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 1,177,320 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. A total of 20,330 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate remained the same Tuesday, with 2.8% of all tests coming back with positive results, according to IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested dropped slightly to 3%.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories received 61,400 test specimens, with 17,721,561 tests performed during the pandemic in all.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 1,488 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 361 are currently in intensive care units, while 172 are on ventilators.

In terms of vaccinations, numbers have continued to be impacted by weather conditions that limited deliveries of new doses in recent days. A total of 43,282 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois Monday, with the seven-day rolling average now standing at 55,917 doses per day.

A total of 2,307,685 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, along with 445,200 doses delivered to pharmacies as part of a federal program to inoculate staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Of those 2.7 million doses, 2,254,982 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 291,269 for long-term care facilities.