Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,655 New COVID Cases, 17 Deaths, 102K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 1,655 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths, along with more than 102,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,655 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,213,765 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 17 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 20,988 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 77,798 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 19,299,281 tests performed.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,143 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 259 were in ICU beds and 102 were on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.2%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%.

A total of 102,390 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 102,223.

In all, Illinois has received 5,516,725 doses of the vaccine and of those, a total of 4,283,487 have been administered in the state.