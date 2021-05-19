Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,633 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, 117K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 117,000 vaccinations administered over recent days.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,370,342 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,494, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 67,166 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23.9 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 2.3% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days went down to 2.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 117,381 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 62,884 doses. But a server issue may have lowered vaccination data earlier this week.

"The server pharmacies use to report doses was experiencing delays over the past several days and many doses were not entered. Those doses have now been added and are included in today’s number," IDPH said in a statement.

As of Sunday, the state has administered over 10.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,518 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 405 are in ICU beds and 224 are currently on ventilators in the state.