Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,573 New COVID Cases, 21 Deaths, 126K Vaccinations

64% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 47% are fully vaccinated

Illinois health officials reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 126,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,373,457 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,556, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 73,099 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 2.2% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven rose to 2.8%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 126,023 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 76,812 doses. A server issue may have lowered vaccination data earlier this week, however.

As of Thursday, the state has administered over 10.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, with 64% of Illinois adults having received at least one dose and 47% fully vaccinated.

As of midnight, 1,426 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 360 are in ICU beds and 206 are currently on ventilators in the state.

