Coronavirus in Illinois: 15,131 New COVID Cases, 183 Deaths, 209K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 15,131 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 183 additional deaths and over 209,651 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,680,908 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 25,590 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 773,791 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 34 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests dropped to 2.2% from 2.5% last week, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests remained at 2% over the past week.

Over the past seven days, a total of 209,651 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average to 29,950 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 15.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. More than 54% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 69% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,277 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 323 are in ICU beds, and 152 are on ventilators.