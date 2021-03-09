Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,510 New Cases, 16 Deaths, Over 75K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed just over 1,500 new cases of coronavirus and 16 additional deaths on Tuesday, with over 75,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,510 new confirmed and probable COVID cases were reported over the last day, bringing the state’s total to 1,201,027 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 16 new deaths brought the state to 20,781 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 53,445 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to over 18.7 million tests performed.

As of Monday evening, 1,177 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 263 are currently in ICU beds, and 132 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.3%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.7%, remaining at historic lows during the pandemic.

Over 75,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday. The rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations now stands at 92,180, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has received 4,597,805 doses of the vaccine, and a total 3,463,150 have been administered in the state.

Health officials noted that as of Tuesday, half of all Illinois residents ages 65 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.