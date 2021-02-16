Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,348 New Cases, 32 Deaths, 40K Vaccinations Reported Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,348 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 32 additional deaths and more than 40,000 doses of vaccine administered the day before.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new confirmed and probable case numbers lifted the statewide total to 1,164,922 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll now stands at 20,034, according to IDPH.

Over the last 24 hours, 46,630 tests have been administered to Illinois residents, bringing the state total to 17,270,877 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted in the last seven days stands at 2.8%, health officials said. The positivity rate on individuals tested was at 3.4%.

As of Monday night, 1,726 people were in Illinois hospitals with coronavirus. Of those, 385 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients were on ventilators.

A total of 40,354 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois over the last 24 hours, health officials said Tuesday. That lifted the statewide total number of vaccinations to 1,863,562 doses given thus far, including 251,373 administered at long-term care facilities.

A total of doses of 2,029,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, state health officials said, plus 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government’s program for long-term care facilities.

The rolling seven-day daily average of vaccinations stands at 63,772 per day, according to IDPH, which warned that severe weather is poised to contribute to reduced numbers of vaccinations over the next several days.