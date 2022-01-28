Coronavirus in Illinois: 123K New Cases, 843 Deaths in Last Week as Cases Drop, Deaths Rise

Illinois health officials reported 123,812 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 843 additional deaths and over 310,000 new vaccine doses administered, marking yet another drop in cases but a rise in deaths from the previous week.

Last week, the state reported 183,722 new cases and 746 deaths.

The drop in cases comes after state officials report the omicron peak has been reached, particularly surrounding hospitalizations.

In all, 2,897,174 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 30,688 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 1,310,730 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 50 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week dropped to 9.4%, a decrease from the 11.9% reported last Friday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 12%.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 36,787 doses, per IDPH data.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 66% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 75% receiving at least one dose. More than 46% are also boosted.

As of midnight Thursday, 4,533 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 800 are in ICU beds, and 460 are on ventilators, both of which have decreased in the last seven days.