Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,182 New Cases, 5 Deaths, Nearly 30K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed just over 1,100 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths on Monday, with nearly 30,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID cases were reported over the last day, bringing the state’s total to 1,199,517 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The five new deaths bring the state to 20,767 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 39,636 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 18.6 million tests performed.

As of Sunday evening, 1,178 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 266 are currently in ICU beds, and 118 are on ventilators as they battle the virus.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.3%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.8%, remaining at historic lows during the pandemic.

Nearly 30,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Sunday. The rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations now stands at 90,135, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has been shipped 4,268,375 doses of the vaccine, and a total 4,268,375 have been administered in the state.