Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,143 New Cases, 20 Deaths, Nearly 51K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Monday reported 1,143 new cases of coronavirus, along with 20 additional deaths and nearly 51,000 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new confirmed and probable cases brought the state to 1,187,839 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The 20 new deaths reported Monday bring the state to 20,536 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH.

In the last 24 hours, 42,234 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, officials said, lifting the total number of tests performed to 18,178,487.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate remained at a record low of 2.4% Monday, the same as the day before. For individuals tested for the virus, the positivity rate stands at 2.7%, according to IDPH data.

A total of 50,897 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, state health officials said. That puts the state at an average of 77,876 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

The state has administered 2,756,831 doses of the vaccine so far, out of 3,183,805 doses delivered to providers in Illinois or allocated to long-term care facilities in the state.