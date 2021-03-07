Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,068 New Cases, 14 Deaths, Nearly 100K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed just over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 14 additional deaths on Sunday, with nearly 100,000 additional doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,068 new confirmed and probably COVID cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1,198,335 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 14 new deaths bring the state to 20,763 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 68,094 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 18.6 million tests performed.

As of Sunday morning, 1,141 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 255 are currently in ICU beds, and 112 are on ventilators as they battle the virus.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.3%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.8%, remaining at historic lows during the pandemic.

Vaccinations continued to pick up pace in the state, as 98,550 doses of the vaccine were administered on Saturday. The rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations now stands at 93,183, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has been shipped 4,268,375 doses of the vaccine, and a total of 3,358,214 have been administered in the state. According to the state’s website, 1,136,344 residents are fully vaccinated, which amounts to just under 9% of the state’s population.