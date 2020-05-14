Coronavirus Illinois: Scenes From the Pandemic

Across Illinois, storefronts have closed their doors, streets have emptied as residents stayed inside in hopes of stopping the spread of coronavirus.
But even in these unprecedented times, moments of creativity saw businesses coming back to life in a new way, heartwarming displays brought joy to families and students missing major milestones and suddenly the unexpected became a new normal. These photos show both an isolated state in crisis and the power of its residents to persevere.
88 photos
1/88
A sign reading “Better Days Are Coming” is displayed on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 3, 2020. The world’s workers are reeling from the initial shock of the coronavirus recession, with job losses and welfare claims around the globe already running into the millions this week. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
2/88
CHICAGO, May 6, 2020– Healthcare workers work at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Northwest Side of Chicago, the United States, on May 6, 2020. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 260,000 on Wednesday afternoon, reaching 260,487 as of 2:32 p.m., according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The United States reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 71,982. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)
3/88
Health care workers wearing protective masks hold take-out food in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Governor Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May, but he loosened restrictions on certain outdoor activities starting May 1. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
4/88
Barricades block an entrance to Millennium Park in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Governor Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May, but he loosened restrictions on certain outdoor activities starting May 1. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
5/88
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A shopper wearing a protective mask walks down an aisle at a grocery store in Chicago, on May 7, 2020.
6/88
A cyclist wearing a protective mask carries a Caviar Inc. bag in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Governor Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May, but he loosened restrictions on certain outdoor activities starting May 1. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
7/88
A design of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is displayed in a store window in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Governor Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May, but he loosened restrictions on certain outdoor activities starting May 1. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
8/88
People participate in a reopen Illinois rally and protest outside the James R. Thompson Center that houses offices of the Illinois state government in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 01 May 2020. EFE/Tannen Maury
9/88
Getty Images
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 25: Ticket windows are seen at Wrigley Field where the Chicago Cubs were scheduled to open the season Monday March 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Major League baseball season has been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
10/88
CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 .People wearing face masks walk on a street in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, on May 1, 2020. The modified stay-at-home order in Illinois, effective from May 1, made mandatory face-covering in a public place where they cannot maintain a six-foot social distance for anyone over the age of two. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)
11/88
A coronavirus screening tent stands outside of an express medical clinic in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Governor Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May, but he loosened restrictions on certain outdoor activities starting May 1. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
12/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: A worker watches as a mask with a depiction of the Chicago flag is placed on the lion sculptures in front of the Art Institute on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. On May 1, the state of Illinois will begin requiring everyone to wear a face mask in public when social distancing is not possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
13/88
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A police officer patrols in the Loop on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
14/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 02: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people take advantage of one of the warmest days so far this Spring in the city by getting fresh air and exercise in Humboldt Park on May 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The state is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 30 and face masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
15/88
matt_r_love_/Instagram
A man wearing a mask sits on a bench in Chicago.
16/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: A lion sculpture in front of the Art Institute wears a mask with a depiction of the Chicago flag on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. On May 1, the state of Illinois will begin requiring everyone to wear a face mask in public when social distancing is not possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
17/88
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
General view of the ticket windows at the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox spring training facility, Camelback Ranch on April 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.
18/88
Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Staff members inside the outdoor facility outside of Innovative Express Care on Chicago’s Northwest Side, in Chicago, United States, on March 30, 2020. Dr. Rahul Khare and his team have been testing patients for COVID-19 at an outdoor facility set up in the parking lot of Innovative Express Care on Chicagos northwest side. They have tested hundreds of patients and confirmed 28 cases and counting of COVID-19. Testing is done inside their bright orange tent, or patients can be tested while sitting in their cars. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
19/88
20/88
Chris Sweda-Pool via Getty Images
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stand by during a press conference in Hall C Unit 1 of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
21/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 20: Wrigley Field shows a sign due to COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
22/88
Catherine Payne, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, takes a walk around her neighborhood in Chicago on April 8, 2020. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
23/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 23: A person wearing a face mask walks down a mostly dormant Michigan Avenue due to coronavirus pandemic on April 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Worldwide, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has claimed over 180,000 lives and infected over 2.6 million people. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
24/88
Norwegian Hospital nurses perform one of the first half dozen coronavirus tests on site in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
25/88
Hospital staff examine people for symptoms of COVID-19 coming into Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, US, on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
26/88
Getty Images
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view looking north downtown as buildings are lit in blue on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
27/88
Getty Images
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the United Center with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
28/88
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Signs for the closure of Maggie Daily Park stands in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 3, 2020.
29/88
People wait in line in their cars to get tested for COVID-19 at Roseland Community Hospital on April 3, 2020. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
30/88
Getty Images
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the top of the Wrigley Building is seen on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
31/88
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
The Prudential building is lit in blue on April 9, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
32/88
Getty Images
CHICAGO, March 23, 2020.Roosevelt Road is sparsely used during the first workday of the statewide “Stay-at-Home” order in Chicago, Illinois, the United States on March 23, 2020. Governor of the U.S. state of Illinois J.B. Pritzker on March 20 issued a “Stay-at-Home” order amid accelerated COVID-19 infections.
The statewide order took effect Saturday and lasts until April 7. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)
33/88
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Medical personnel at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Park Ridge, Ill., Thursday, March 19, 2020. Chicago officials have ordered all people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the disease caused by it to stay indoors. The order issued Thursday formalized previous advice seeking to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
34/88
A sign for take-out and delivery hangs on the door of a restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 3, 2020. The world’s workers are reeling from the initial shock of the coronavirus recession, with job losses and welfare claims around the globe already running into the millions this week. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
35/88
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
A woman looks at signs at a store in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
36/88
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A L train passes an “I Want You To Stay Home” billboard in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
37/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 02: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people take advantage of one of the warmest days so far this Spring in the city by getting fresh air and exercise in Humboldt Park on May 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The state is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 30 and face masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
38/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 02: Despite warm weather a playground in Humboldt Park remains empty as the city grapples with ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on May 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The state is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 30 and face masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
39/88
CHICAGO, May 1, 2020.People wearing face masks wait to enter a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, on May 1, 2020. The modified stay-at-home order in Illinois, effective from May 1, made mandatory face-covering in a public place where they cannot maintain a six-foot social distance for anyone over the age of two. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)
40/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: A closed sign hangs on the gate of Milton Olive Park along Lake Michigan on March 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Upset by residents continuing to gather at the lakefront and nearby parks despite the governor’s stay-at-home order, yesterday Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order closing the lakefront and other public spaces to visitors until further notice. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
41/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: Workers stand inside the Daley Center in the Loop on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. On May 1, the state of Illinois will begin requiring everyone to wear a face mask in public when social distancing is not possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The state is currently on a “stay at home” mandated by the governor until May 30. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
42/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 28: No passengers are in line to buy tickets on the Metra trains at Union Station on April 28, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Union Station serves Amtrak and Metra commuter train passengers riding to and from downtown Chicago. Amtrak has reported a 95 percent drop in ridership since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Metra a 97 percent drop. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
43/88
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
An elderly lady walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week, Monday, March 23, 2020, photo, in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. Pritzker tells CNN’s “State of The Union” that Illinois got a recent supply but it was a fraction of what was requested from the federal government. The comments prompted angry tweets from President Donald Trump who says governors should not be “blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.”
44/88
A cashier takes a new protective mask from a box at a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Trump administration would like to make purchases of milk and meat products as part of a $15.5 billion initial aid package to farmers rattled by the coronavirus, said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
45/88
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A sign is displayed near the entrance to a Covid-19 drive-thru testing center at Katherine Shaw Bethea (KSB) Hospital in Dixon, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
46/88
Getty Images
A medical worker holds a clipboard at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing location in the parking lot outside a Walmart store in Northlake, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, March 23, 2020. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order to take effect Saturday at 5 p.m., following California and New York as more states restrict the movement of their residents to combat the new coronavirus. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
47/88
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing protective gear is seen through a window as she works in a room of a woman who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, as her daughters look in from outside the window, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. Burgeoning coronavirus outbreaks at this and other nursing homes in Illinois, New Jersey and elsewhere are laying bare the risks of the industry’s long-running problems, including a struggle to control infections and a staffing crisis that relies on poorly paid aides who can’t afford to stay home sick.
48/88
49/88
50/88
51/88
52/88
53/88
54/88
55/88
56/88
57/88
A sign reading “Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands” is displayed at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 3, 2020. The world’s workers are reeling from the initial shock of the coronavirus recession, with job losses and welfare claims around the globe already running into the millions this week. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
58/88
A sign displaying information to wash hands stands along a street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 3, 2020. The world’s workers are reeling from the initial shock of the coronavirus recession, with job losses and welfare claims around the globe already running into the millions this week. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
59/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 26: A worker at a Chipotle restaurant waits on customers through a window on March 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all restaurants and bars in the state closed to all but carry-out and delivery orders. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
60/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 20: James W. Nederlander Theatre shows a sign due to COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
61/88
CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 21: The Laugh Factory shows a message thanking health workers during the “stay at home” order amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
62/88
CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 21: The Metro encourage creativity stays closed during the “stay at home” order amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
63/88
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – APRIL 26: Residents listen at a “social distance” as singer/guitarist Phil Angotti performs songs from the back of a pick-up truck on April 26, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois. Owner Will Duncan of Fitzgerald’s nightclub, a suburban music venue and restaurant shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, created a “Stay-at-Home Concert Series” to bring music from local Chicago artists each weekend to fans in suburbs close to the club. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
64/88
CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 21: The iconic Biography Theatre promotes words of wisdom on their marquee during the “stay at home” order amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
65/88
CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 21: The Nederlander Theater shows a sign thanking health workers during the “stay at home” order amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
66/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 23: A person wearing a face mask walks down a mostly dormant Michigan Avenue due to coronavirus pandemic on April 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Worldwide, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has claimed over 180,000 lives and infected over 2.6 million people. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
67/88
CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 21: The iconic Chicago Theater shows a sign that reads “We Love Chicago” during the “stay at home” order amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
68/88
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – APRIL 26: Residents listen at a “social distance” as singer/guitarist Phil Angotti performs songs from the back of a pick-up truck on April 26, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois. Owner Will Duncan of Fitzgerald’s nightclub, a suburban music venue and restaurant shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, created a “Stay-at-Home Concert Series” to bring music from local Chicago artists each weekend to fans in suburbs close to the club. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
69/88
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – APRIL 26: Residents listen at a “social distance” as singer/guitarist Phil Angotti performs songs from the back of a pick-up truck on April 26, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois. Owner Will Duncan of Fitzgerald’s nightclub, a suburban music venue and restaurant shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, created a “Stay-at-Home Concert Series” to bring music from local Chicago artists each weekend to fans in suburbs close to the club. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
70/88
Protester at the Re-Open Illinois gathering outside the Thompson Center in Chicago IL during protest restrictions instituted by the governor to curtail the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 on May 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Although some restrictions were eased today, the state is currently on a "stay at home" order mandated until May 30. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
71/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 11: Phlebotomist Lakisha Mason draws blood from Sarah Ference during an American Red Cross blood drive held at the Field Museum of Natural History on May 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. In order to maintain social distancing, the Red Cross held the drive in the museum’s 21,000-square-foot main hall where five to six donors were scheduled every hour. The museum is closed as the state remains shut down to curtail the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
72/88
Call a Loved One message on city information sign during Coronavirus Pandemic, Chicago, Illinios. (Photo by: Ruth Hytry Sinclair/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
73/88
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 08: A blood drive set up underneath the right field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox and the American Red Cross in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, are part of an effort to utilize available arenas and stadiums nationwide as temporary blood drive centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
74/88
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – MAY 09: A group of math teachers from Oak Park and River Forest high school deliver a sign to a graduating senior on May 09, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois. Graduation ceremonies have been cancelled for 2020 seniors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
75/88
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – MAY 09: Graduating senior Luke Clancy from Oak Park and River Forest high school, poses with a yard sign given to him by teachers on May 09, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois. Graduation ceremonies have been cancelled for 2020 seniors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
76/88
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – MAY 09: A group of math teachers from Oak Park and River Forest high school deliver a sign to a graduating senior on May 09, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois. Graduation ceremonies have been cancelled for 2020 seniors due to the COVID-10 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
77/88
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – MAY 09: Graduating seniors Marriana (front) and Isabel Gutierrez wave to a group of math teachers from Oak Park and River Forest high school as the teachers deliver a yard sign to them on May 09, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois. Graduation ceremonies have been cancelled for 2020 seniors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
78/88
OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS – MAY 07: A sign hangs outside of a Neiman Marcus store that has been shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic at Oak Brook Center shopping mall on May 07, 2020 in Oak Brook, Illinois. Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy today, making it the first major retailer to seek bankruptcy protection since the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
79/88
Protesters participate in a “Ride to Recovery” car caravan to call for more protections and assistance amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on May 7, 2020 in Chicago. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the caption of this photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [to call for more protections and assistance amid the novel coronavirus pandemic ] instead of [protest against the coronavirus shutdown]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
80/88
CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 — A formation of the Blue Angels fly over Chicago, the United States, May 12, 2020. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels squadron flew over Chicago on Tuesday to salute the health care workers and first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images)
81/88
CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 — A formation of the Blue Angels fly over Chicago, the United States, May 12, 2020. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels squadron flew over Chicago on Tuesday to salute the health care workers and first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images)
82/88
A graduate student arrives to pick up his diploma at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on May 6, 2020 in Bradley, Illinois. – A speech by Barack Obama, a photo finish at Daytona, or a wild, livestreamed party in the family living room? Americans are dreaming up creative ways to celebrate their graduates, deprived of traditional diploma ceremonies by the coronavirus pandemic.High school and university graduation ceremonies are much-anticipated rites of passage in the United States, almost “as important as weddings or births,” says 29-year-old Trent Johnson. So when, after four years of medical school, he received an email telling him that his university, Ohio State, was cancelling the ceremony because of the pandemic, he was overwhelmed. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
83/88
A student picks up her diploma during a graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on May 6, 2020 in Bradley, Illinois. – A speech by Barack Obama, a photo finish at Daytona, or a wild, livestreamed party in the family living room? Americans are dreaming up creative ways to celebrate their graduates, deprived of traditional diploma ceremonies by the coronavirus pandemic.High school and university graduation ceremonies are much-anticipated rites of passage in the United States, almost “as important as weddings or births,” says 29-year-old Trent Johnson. So when, after four years of medical school, he received an email telling him that his university, Ohio State, was cancelling the ceremony because of the pandemic, he was overwhelmed. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
84/88
Nurses counter protest at the Re-Open Illinois Protest outside of Thompson Center in Chicago during protest restrictions instituted by the governor to curtail the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 on May 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Although some restrictions were eased today, the state is currently on a "stay at home" order mandated until May 30. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
85/88
Protester at the Re-Open Illinois gathering outside the Thompson Center in Chicago IL during protest restrictions instituted by the governor to curtail the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 on May 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Although some restrictions were eased today, the state is currently on a "stay at home" order mandated until May 30. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
86/88
Nurses counter protest at the Re-Open Illinois Protest outside of Thompson Center in Chicago IL during protest restrictions instituted by the governor to curtail the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 on May 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Although some restrictions were eased today, the state is currently on a "stay at home" order mandated until May 30. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
87/88
Starbucks Coffee Shop, Window heart display during Pandemic, Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by: Ruth Hytry Sinclair/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
88/88
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – MAY 11: Motor coach owners and drivers rendezvous near O’Hare Airport on May 11, 2020 in Rosemont, Illinois. The owners and drivers will be departing in a caravan to Washignton, D.C. where they will join an anticipated 400+ other coaches for the Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness rally expected to take place Wednesday. The operators are hoping to draw attention to the industry’s need for $15 billion in grants and loans after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 95 percent drop business. About 90 percent of the coach businesses in the United States are small family-owned businesses. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)