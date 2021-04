Coronavirus by the Numbers: The Latest Metrics From Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

Positivity rates are continuing to climb across most of the state of Illinois, with hospitalizations also on the rise in most locations.

According to the latest data provided by the state of Illinois, hospitalizations are on the rise in six of Illinois’ 11 health care regions, with several others potentially trending in the wrong direction amid a recent increase in cases.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Here are the latest numbers from around the state:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 5.3% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days increasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 6.2% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 22% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days increasing

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2.6% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 28% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 5/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2.8% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 31% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 1.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 27% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2.3% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 47% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate: 4.4% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 28% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate: 6.2% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 36% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days increasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate: 3.5% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 39% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate: 4.9% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 21% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate: 4.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 23% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days increasing