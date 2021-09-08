Coronavirus by the Numbers: Nearly 63% of Eligible Illinois Residents Now Fully Vaccinated

After seeing a brief spike in vaccinations amid a surge in COVID cases caused by the delta variant, Illinois is seeing its average number of daily vaccinations continue to decline in recent weeks.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has averaged 21,251 administered doses of the COVID vaccine per day over the last seven days. That is just about half of the nearly 41,000 daily doses administered over a seven-day period in mid-August, according to IDPH data.

As of Wednesday, 62.65% of the state’s residents age 12 and older, those eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine, have been vaccinated. In all, 68.19% of the state’s 12 and older population, or 7,416,938 residents, have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

Those numbers are slightly higher when examining those residents who are 18 and older. Approximately 64.21% of those residents, or 6,345,943 adults, have been fully vaccinated, while 69.51% of the population has received at least one dose.

Among residents 65 and older, 81.49%, or 1,624,115, residents have been fully vaccinated. Just over 1.7 million residents, or 85.49% of the population, have received at least one dose.

In all, 14,099,513 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents since the treatments became available late last year, with just over 6.8 million residents now fully vaccinated.

DuPage County currently holds the distinction as the “most vaccinated” county in Illinois, with 63.1% of its population now fully vaccinated against COVID. In suburban Cook County, 59.04% of residents are fully vaccinated, while in the city of Chicago, 55.37% of residents are vaccinated.

Among residents 65 and older, DuPage County is only bested by Kendall County, where 99.56% of residents in that age group are fully vaccinated.

Of those 6.8 million residents, just 1,510, or 0.022% of the population, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 337, or 0.005%, have died after contracting the virus.