Coronavirus by the Numbers: Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

All but two of Illinois' health care regions have seen coronavirus mitigations loosened in recent days, and most regions are trending toward even more reductions in those limits.

According to state officials, Region 6, located in east-central Illinois, could move back to Phase 4 mitigations as soon as Thursday based on the current trajectory of its metrics.

Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, could move to allow indoor dining in coming days, so long as hospitalizations continue to decline in that region.

Here is where each region is in terms of its metrics, and which phase of coronavirus mitigations those regions find themselves in.

Phase 4:

Region 3 (West Illinois) -

Positivity rate: 5.3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 27% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 7/10 days decreasing

Region 5 (South Illinois) –

Positivity rate: 5.3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 23% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

Tier 1:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois) -

Positivity rate: 6.4% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 31% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 8/10 days decreasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois) –

Positivity rate: 6.8% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 32% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois) -

Positivity rate: 6.4% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 31% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 7/10 days decreasing

In order for a region to move from Tier 1 to Phase 4, it must have a positivity rate of 6.5% or lower for three straight days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and must show a continuing pattern of hospitalization declines for seven of 10 days.

Tier 2:

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties) –

Positivity rate: 8.2% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 33% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 6/10 days decreasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties) –

Positivity rate: 8.3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 25% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 5/10 days decreasing

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County) –

Positivity rate: 8% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

Region 11 (Chicago) –

Positivity rate: 8% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 29% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing

In order for a region to move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 mitigations, it must have a positivity rate of 8% or lower for three straight days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and must show a continuing pattern of hospitalization declines for seven of 10 days.

Tier 3:

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois) –

Positivity rate: 8.1% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 21% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 8/10 decreasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties) –

Positivity rate: 7.4% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 27% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 3/10 days decreasing

In order for a region to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 mitigations, it must have a positivity rate of 12% or lower for three straight days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and must show declining hospitalization numbers for seven of the preceding 10 days.