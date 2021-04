Coronavirus by the Numbers: Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

Positivity rates in Illinois continue to increase in most regions, while ICU bed availability continues to decrease as coronavirus cases spike across the state.

According to the latest data available from the Illinois Department of Public Health, several regions are beginning to hit metrics that could lead to a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, including Region 1, located in northwestern Illinois. In that region, positivity rates are at 6.2%, below thresholds for restrictions, but ICU bed availability has dropped below 20%, and hospitalizations are continuing to increase, putting the region in jeopardy of going back to Tier 1 mitigations if positivity rates continue to rise.

Region 2, located in west-central Illinois and including Peoria and Bloomington, is seeing numbers even closer to potentially triggering mitigations. There, the positivity rate is at 7.1%, creeping closer to the 8% threshold for restrictions, and ICU bed availability has now been below 20% for three straight days, now sitting at 18%.

Hospitalizations in the region have increased each of the last 10 days, according to health officials.

Here are the current metrics from each of Illinois’ 11 health care regions:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 6.2% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 19% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 9/10 days increasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 7.1% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability – 18% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days increasing

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 2.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 26% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 6/10 days increasing

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 3.5% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 34% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 1.5% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 23% (steady)

Hospitalizations – 7/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 2.7% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 41% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 5/10 days increasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate – 5.9% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability – 23% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – 9/10 days increasing

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate – 7.3% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 27% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 9/10 days increasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate – 4.4% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 39% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 5/10 increasing

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate – 5.4% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 20% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days increasing

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate – 5.6% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 24% (steady)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days increasing