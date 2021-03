Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions

Key coronavirus metrics are still improving in many Illinois counties, according to the latest data released by the state’s Department of Public Health on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the lowest positivity rate in the state can be found in Region 5, located in the state’s southeastern corner. There, the positivity rate on all tests over the last seven days is currently at 1.6% and dropping, officials say.

The highest positivity rate in the state is in Region 8, comprised of Kane and DuPage counties. There, the positivity rate is at 4.5%.

Here are all the latest statistics from around the state of Illinois:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 2.5% (increasing)

ICU Availability – 29% (steady)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 2.7% (steady)

ICU Availability – 30% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 2.1% (increasing)

ICU Availability – 27% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 3.8% (decreasing)

ICU Availability – 34% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 1.6% (decreasing)

ICU Availability – 25% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 2.1% (decreasing)

ICU Availability – 44% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 8/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate – 3.6% (decreasing)

ICU Availability - 34% (steady)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate – 4.5% (steady)

ICU Availability – 30% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations – 8/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate – 3.4% (decreasing)

ICU Availability – 32% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate – 3.3% (decreasing)

ICU Availability – 26% (steady)

Hospitalizations – 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate – 2.8% (decreasing)

ICU Availability – 28% (steady)

Hospitalizations – 9/10 days decreasing or steady