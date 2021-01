Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Healthcare Regions

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed Monday that regions will be eligible to move forward from Tier 3 mitigation rules beginning on Friday, and as things stand now, four healthcare regions in the state could potentially be eligible to do so.

Region 2, which includes Peoria and is comprised of parts of west and central Illinois, is one of those regions, as is nearby Region 3, which includes Springfield.

Region 6, which includes Champaign and parts of east-central Illinois, has now seen decreases in hospitalizations on seven of the preceding 10 days, and would be eligible to move forward under the state’s criteria. Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, is also eligible to move forward as things stand Monday.

For a region to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations, it must meet the following criteria:

-Have a seven-day positivity rate of 12% or lower for three consecutive days

-Have hospital and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days

-See decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven of the preceding 10 days

Here is where things stand in each region:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity rate – 9.4% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 27.6% (increasing)

ICU beds – 23.1% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Declining each of the last three days and six of the last 10

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity rate – 9.1% (steady)

Hospital beds – 25% (increasing)

ICU beds – 25.9% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Declines nine of the last 10 days

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity rate – 7.7% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 23.9% (increasing)

ICU beds – 23.9% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Declines nine of the last 10 days

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity rate – 11.9% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 11.9% (steady)

ICU beds – 19.1% (steady)

Hospitalizations – Declines four consecutive days

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity rate – 9.9% (increasing)

Hospital beds – 35.2% (increasing)

ICU beds – 19.6% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Declines each of the last four days

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity rate – 9.4% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 21.6% (increasing)

ICU beds – 32.7% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Declines seven of the last 10 days

Region 7 (Kankakee, Will counties):

Positivity rate – 11.1% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 24% (increasing)

ICU beds – 25.1% (steady)

Hospitalizations – Decreases eight of the last 10 days

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

Positivity rate – 10.4% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 22.8% (increasing)

ICU beds – 23.2% (steady)

Hospitalizations – Decreases nine of the last 10 days

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity rate – 10% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 17% (increasing)

ICU beds – 23.7% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Declines each of the last four days

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity rate – 10% (decreasing)

Hospital beds – 18.8% (increasing)

ICU beds – 23.3% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Declines each of the last 10 days

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity rate – 10.3% (steady)

Hospital beds – 17.1% (steady)

ICU beds – 25.9% (increasing)

Hospitalizations – Decreases each of the last 10 days