Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Healthcare Regions

Illinois now has two regions that have moved into Tier 1 mitigations, meaning that indoor dining can now resume in parts of the west-central portion of the state, as well as in the far southern tip of the state.

Region 2 joined that list on Sunday thanks to declines in its positivity rates and increases in its availability of hospital beds. It is now the second region to hit Tier 1 mitigations, joining Region 5, which moved to that level on Saturday.

Here is where things stand in Illinois’ 11 healthcare regions, broken down by level of mitigations.

Tier 1 Mitigations in Place:

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois) -

Positivity rates: 7.3% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 26% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 24% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases nine of the last 10 days

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity rates: 6.3% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 34% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 24% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases each of the last 10 days

In order for a region to move from Tier 1 to Phase 4, the following criteria must be met:

-A positivity rate lower than 6.5% for three consecutive days.

-Hospital and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days.

-No sustained increase in hospitalizations over a 10-day spa.

Tier 2 Mitigations in Place:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois) -

Positivity rates: 7.1% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 26% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 25% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases seven of the last 10 days

In order for a region to move from Tier 2 to Tier 1, a region must hit the following metrics:

-A positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days

-Hospital bed and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days

-No sustained increase in the number of COIVD-19 patients in hospitals over the preceding 10 days

Tier 3 Mitigations in Place:

Region 3 (West Illinois) -

Positivity rates: 5.7%

Hospital bed availability: 22% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 21% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases seven of the last 10 days

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois) –

Positivity rates: 9.2%

Hospital bed availability: 14% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 18% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases five of the last 10 days

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois) –

Positivity rates: 7% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 23% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 32% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases six of the last 10 days

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties) –

Positivity rates: 8.5% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 24% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 26% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases four of the last 10 days

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties) –

Positivity rates: 9% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 19% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 26% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases eight of the last 10 days

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties) –

Positivity rates: 8.8% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 18% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 25% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases eight of the last 10 days

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County) –

Positivity rates: 8.7% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 19% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases each of the last 10 days

Region 11 (Chicago) –

Positivity rates: 8.8% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 17% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 27% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases each of the last 10 days

To move back from Tier 3 to Tier 2, regions must hit the following criteria:

-Positivity rate of 12% or lower for three consecutive days

-Hospital bed and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days

-Decreases in hospitalizations on seven of the preceding 10 days